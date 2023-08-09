Blackpink’s Rosé Soars in Platform Pumps for New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Blackpink member Rosé brought sky-high style to Manhattan with Tiffany & Co.

In a new campaign video on Instagram, the New Zealand-born singer stepped through the spinning glass doors of the high jewelry brand’s 727 5th Avenue boutique — known as the “Landmark” boutique, following its recent opening this spring after renovations — in towering platform heels. Rosé’s style featured smooth black leather uppers with narrow closed toes and thick soles, secured by buckled ankle straps.

The “Kill This Love” singer’s style was finished with tall heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, providing her with a dynamic boost in the clip. Her footwear served as the streamlined base for an equally dark outfit: a draped black minidress from H&M and Mugler’s viral spring collaboration, layered atop sheer black tights.

Naturally, Rosé’s outfit was given a dash of Tiffany & Co. glamour with the brand’s high jewelry: a layered diamond ring, as well as a diamond necklace strung with a sparkling aquamarine pendant. Her look was complete with two hair bows cast in the brand’s signature “Tiffany blue” hue, further complementing her attire while smoothly connecting to Tiffany & Co.’s history. However, this wasn’t Rosé’s only Tiffany campaign this month; the star was also part of the advertising imagery for the brand’s Tiffany Lock collection, posing in a white dress with the line’s layered rings, small hoop earrings and a diamond-encrusted bracelet in tonal rose gold.

For footwear, Rosé’s style is minimal and sleek. The “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. In music videos and performances, Rosé can also be seen in chunky boots from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens.

Related:

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes

Comfortable Work Heels

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.