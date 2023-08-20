×
Read Next: Beyonce Brings the Drama in Clear PVC Mach & Mach Pearl-Embellished Heels & Custom Valdrin Sahiti Bodysuit For Renaissance Tour in Miami
Blackpink’s Rosé Slips on Brown Thong Sandals in NYC

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blackpink star Rosé took comfortably chic style to the streets of Manhattan.

In new posts on Instagram, the New Zealand-born singer stepped out in New York City with friends in a breezy set of thong sandals. Her dark brown style featured smooth, rounded square soles topped by their namesake asymmetric straps, creating a minimalist silhouette to beat the heat.

Rosé’s footwear was further elevated by her equally neutral outfit: a strapless black top and lightweight beige trousers. The “Kill This Love” singer’s tri-toned attire was complete with versatile accessories: several thin rings, Dragon Diffusion’s woven brown $295 Triple Jump basket bag and glossy black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Thong sandals like Rosé’s are a top summer trend from their ventilated silhouette and effortless wear. Pairs in square and round-toed silhouettes are favored for their low heights when walking outdoors, as well as the ability to be easily slipped on and off. Styles in a range of hues — most often black, brown and tan tones — are regularly released in warmer months from a range of labels, as seen in new collections from Havaianas, Tkees and Vince.

For footwear, Rosé’s style is minimal and sleek. The “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. In music videos and performances, Rosé can also be seen in chunky boots from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Blackpink’s Most Fashionable Looks Over the Years
