Blackpink’s Rosé Slips on Brown Thong Sandals in NYC

Blackpink star Rosé took comfortably chic style to the streets of Manhattan.

In new posts on Instagram, the New Zealand-born singer stepped out in New York City with friends in a breezy set of thong sandals. Her dark brown style featured smooth, rounded square soles topped by their namesake asymmetric straps, creating a minimalist silhouette to beat the heat.

Rosé’s footwear was further elevated by her equally neutral outfit: a strapless black top and lightweight beige trousers. The “Kill This Love” singer’s tri-toned attire was complete with versatile accessories: several thin rings, Dragon Diffusion’s woven brown $295 Triple Jump basket bag and glossy black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Thong sandals like Rosé’s are a top summer trend from their ventilated silhouette and effortless wear. Pairs in square and round-toed silhouettes are favored for their low heights when walking outdoors, as well as the ability to be easily slipped on and off. Styles in a range of hues — most often black, brown and tan tones — are regularly released in warmer months from a range of labels, as seen in new collections from Havaianas, Tkees and Vince.

For footwear, Rosé’s style is minimal and sleek. The “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. In music videos and performances, Rosé can also be seen in chunky boots from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens.

