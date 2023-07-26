Blackpink’s Lisa Flatters Her Feet in Trendy Melissa Jelly Shoes While in Paris

Blackpink’s Lisa shared a slideshow of snapshots from her trip to Paris on her Instagram yesterday. The starlet sipped wine in a black and white polka-dotted maxi dress layered underneath a white collared jean jacket in an oversized style. Another photo saw Lisa sporting the same white jacket paired with a purple skirt. She also wore a simple mustard yellow minidress and a striped suit during her trip.

Bringing it back to the 90s, the hitmaker sported a pair of caged lavender Possession jelly sandals from Melissa. The vegan style was comprised of clear uppers, caged toes and a strappy construction that was secured in place thanks to buckle closures. The sandal also featured short and structural block heels, also with a clear composition, that offered Lisa a little lift. Paired with her polka-dotted dress, Lisa wore a pair of tan slip-on Loro Piana suede slippers.

Melissa “Possession” jelly sandals. Melissa

Lisa’s footwear choices are often contemporary and sharp. As the first official celebrity ambassador for Celine — a position she began in 2019 — the “Lovesick Girls” musician often wears the brand’s pumps, platform sandals and loafers on and off the red carpet.

For performances and formal occasions, she can be spotted in lace-up and pointed boots as well from a range of brands, including Michael Kors.

Loro Piana suede slippers. Loro Piana

Comprised of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Blackpink is a South Korean K-Pop girl group under YG Entertainment. The group made its debut in 2016 and quickly rose to the top with songs like “As If It’s Your Last” and “How You Like That.” Each member boasts a unique sense of style, backed by top luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co. and Yves Saint Laurent among others.

