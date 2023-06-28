×
Blackpink’s Lisa Looks Ethereal in White Dress, Diamonds & Hidden Heels at Bulgari’s Serpenti Exhibition

Lisa, Lalisa Manoban, Blackpink, K pop, Bulgari, Red Carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, hidden heels, dress, white dress, silk dress, long dress, gown, long gown, formalwear, jewelry, gold jewelry, malachite, malachite jewelry, diamonds, diamond jewelry ,
Lalisa Manoban, lisa, blackpink, minidress, one-shouldered dress, pointed-toe pumps, classic black pumps, stilettos, legs, BVLGARI's Serpenti Seduttori photocall, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2019
Blackpink K-Pop South Korean band members Lisa, Jennie Kim, Rose, Jisoo are spotted leaving their New York City hotel on their way to Perform on a sold out concert in New Jersey tonightPictured: Lisa,Jennie Kim,Rose,Jisoo,blackpinkRef: SPL5085559 020519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
BlackPink - Lisa Manoban, Jennie Kim,'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Lalisa ManobanMichael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Sep 2018WEARING MICHAEL KORS
Lalisa Manoban — also known by her stage name, “Lisa,” as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink — brought classic elegance to the red carpet for her latest Bulgari outing.

On Friday, Lisa struck a pose while attending the opening of Bulgari’s “Bulgari Serpenti 75 years of Infinite Tales” exhibition at Kukje Gallery in Seoul, South Korea. The moment marked the luxury jewelry brand’s traveling exhibit on its signature serpent-shaped “Serpenti” line, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Lisa, Lalisa Manoban, Blackpink, K pop, Bulgari, Red Carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, hidden heels, dress, white dress, silk dress, long dress, gown, long gown, formalwear, jewelry, gold jewelry, malachite, malachite jewelry, diamonds, diamond jewelry ,
Lisa attends Bulgari’s “Bulgari Serpenti 75 years of Infinite Tales” exhibition at Kukje Gallery in Seoul, South Korea on June 28, 2023.Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

For the occasion, Lisa wore a sweeping white silk gown with a high neckline, floor-length train and long sleeves that slipped over her hands — which were all sharply punctuated by a backless silhouette.

Lisa’s dress was sleekly elevated with a large gold Bulgari pendant necklace, drop earrings and cuff bracelet. Each piece was patterned with sparkling scale-shaped diamonds and deep green malachite for a serpentine effect. The sharp combination certainly made a statement, which was fitting for the occasion — particularly as Lisa has been a global ambassador for the brand since July 2020.

Lisa, Lalisa Manoban, Blackpink, K pop, Bulgari, Red Carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, hidden heels, dress, white dress, silk dress, long dress, gown, long gown, formalwear, jewelry, gold jewelry, malachite, malachite jewelry, diamonds, diamond jewelry ,
Lisa attends Bulgari’s “Bulgari Serpenti 75 years of Infinite Tales” exhibition at Kukje Gallery in Seoul, South Korea on June 28, 2023.Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

When it came to footwear, the “Lalisa” musician’s footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her draped train. However, it’s highly likely she wore a sharp pair of platform-soled sandals with soaring heels in a similarly neutral hue. The style has been a longtime go-to for the singer for formal occasions, like the black Amina Muaddi “Vita” heels she wore to Bulgari’s Aurora Awards — also in a white silk gown, a sleeveless style by the late Vivienne Westwood — in Oct. 2022.

Like Lisa’s outfit, silky dresses have returned as a popular style for their relaxed silhouette and smooth texture, whether in slip or floor-length styles — as seen in new collections by Silk Laundry, Bec + Bridge and The Kooples.

Bejeweled pendant necklaces are also facing a revived relevance for their regal nature and dramatic movement, recently launched in a variety of colorways from brands including Ben-Amun, Marie Lichtenberg and Pasquale Bruni.

Lisa’s footwear is often contemporary and sharp. As the first official celebrity ambassador for Celine — a position she began in 2019 — the “Lovesick Girls” musician often wears the brand’s pumps, platform sandals and loafers on and off the red carpet.

For performances and formal occasions, she can be spotted in lace-up and pointed boots as well from a range of brands, including Michael Kors. Off-duty, she also wears Adidas lace-up sneakers.

Lalisa Manoban, lisa, blackpink, floral purse, polka-dot dress, black boots, Michael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Sep 2018WEARING MICHAEL KORS
Lisa From Blackpink’s Best Shoe Moments Over the Years
View Gallery7 Images
