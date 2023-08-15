Blackpink’s Jennie Poses in Denim and Lingerie for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennie brought her nonchalant edge to Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign.

The Blackpink star was part of an all-star cast — including BTS member Jung Kook, Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner and Alexa Demie — for the American brand’s fall 2023 imagery, which was directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh. For the occasion, the K-pop musician struck a pose in a set of the brand’s signature white underwear: a $32 Modern Cotton bralette and matching $22 briefs, layered beneath a pair of ’90s-inspired $90 blue denim jeans.

Jennie stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

The casual set was layered beneath the brand’s $150 black blazer — which featured a boxy fit within a single-buttoned silhouette — for a nostalgic finish.

Elsewhere in the campaign, Jennie lounged in a blue denim shirt and black denim jeans, lit by slick red neon lighting.

Jennie stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

In a similar vein, another image found Jennie leaning against a railing in a $36 unlined bralette and matching briefs. The Klein underwear set was layered beneath a set of black shorts, as well as a black shirt that was shrugged off of her shoulders for a nonchalant feel.

Jennie stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

The singer’s final outfit from the campaign featured a dark denim jacket, layered over a set of matching jeans. Jennie’s look gained a romantic flair, however, from her base layers: an unlined $40 black bra and matching $24 briefs, paneled with textured lace.

Jennie stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 collection, which retails from $22 to $300, is now available on the brand’s website.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.