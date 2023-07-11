Blac Chyna Gets Whimsical in Butterfly-Print Minidress With Mach & Mach Triple Heart Heels at SPiN Nationals 2023

Blac Chyna popped in a printed set at Society Performers Academy Hosts SPiN Nationals in Los Angeles on July 9.

The socialite attended the red-carpeted event in a bright green denim two-piece from Area featuring a pink, purple and black butterfly print. The vibrant set consisted of a structural cropped jacket with baggy sleeves and metal button closures.

Blac Chyna attends the Society Performers Academy Hosts SPiN Nationals (Summer 2023). Getty Images for Society Perform

The striking outerwear was layered overtop a matching strappy mini dress with a risky plunging bodice and a flared and pleated skirt. The set was extremely summery thanks to the color scheme and cut.

On the accessory front, Chyna toted a golden briefcase with coordinating gold hardware and a crocodilian texture. Additionally, the model wore dangling earrings encrusted with diamonds and high-shine teardrop-shaped gemstones. Chyna wore white blond tresses styled in a sleek top knot.

Blac Chyna and Joe Lorenzo attend the Society Performers Academy Hosts SPiN Nationals (Summer 2023). Getty Images for Society Perform

On her feet, the former reality TV star donned a pair of pastel pink Mach & Mach Triple Heart crystal-embellished pumps. The shoes were crafted of leather uppers with an appealing satin finish and featured dazzling stacked heart detailing on the toes as well as crystalized straps that wound up Chyna’s ankles, securing the style in place.

A closer look at Blac Chyna’s shoes. Getty Images for Society Perform

The footwear also featured silver buckle closures, sharp knife-like pointed toes, branded footbeds and thin 4-inch stiletto heels that offered the star a conservative boost in height.

Mach & Mach “Triple Heart” pumps. Mach & Mach

Pointed pumps, no matter the style, are a staple in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Chyna’s included. The footwear offers the wearer’s feet a sophisticated elongated appearance along with a lift thanks to the heeled component of the shoe.

Blac Chyna never refrains from a bold look. The star is known for having a fashion-forward clothing aesthetic that includes monochromatic moments, structured pieces, show-stopping silhouettes and gorgeous gowns. On the footwear front, she tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, bejeweled heels and sharp pumps.

