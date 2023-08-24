×
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Fiancée Firerose Sparkles in Fringy Embellished Boots on ACM Honors 2023 Red Carpet

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Carly Pearce attends the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: CEO, Academy of Country Music, Damon Whiteside and Carly Pearce attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Firerose and her fiancée, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, made the red carpet debut at the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn. For the occasion, the “New Day” singer walked the carpet in a pair of black knee-high boots.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.Getty Images for ACM

Firerose’s heels featured a fitted silhouette with panels of sparkling fringe hanging down on the sleeve. The pointed-toe boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: FIREROSE performs onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)
Firerose performs onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.Getty Images for ACM

Firerose paired the sparkling boots with a black V-neck blouse which she layered with a colorful sequin-embellished zip-up jacket. She tucked her top into a black pair of high-waisted ripped skinny jeans, fastened by a black crystal-embellished belt.

The singer accessorized with a diamond necklace, two silver-toned pendant necklaces, a pair of sparkling tassel earrings and an assortment of multi-toned beaded bracelets. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat with a crystal-embellished band.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) FIREROSE, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Travis Denning perform onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.Getty Images for ACM

As for the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, Cyrus sang along with his fiancée in a black T-shirt and a black denim shirt jacket. He paired the shirt with black fitted trousers with silver buttons trailing down the side seam. He accessorized with three silver-toned necklaces, two beaded bracelets and a straw cowboy hat with a red bandana wrapped around it. Cyrus completed the look with a pair of black cowboy boots that featured a pointed-toe and an embroidered design along the leather upper.

The Academy of Country Music Honors 2023 was held yesterday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Carly Pearce hosted the event and performed on stage with Emily Shackelton. Country stars like Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton and Ashley Gorley were honored with awards like Songwriter of the Year and the Triple Crown Award. The ceremony will air on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST as a two-hour special on Fox.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: CEO, Academy of Country Music, Damon Whiteside and Carly Pearce attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
ACM Honors 2023 Red Carpet Photos
