Billy Porter Gleams in Christian Louboutin’s Iridescent Platform Boots for ‘Our Son’ Premiere

Billy Porter made a sky-high statement on the red carpet for the premiere of “Our Son.” The upcoming family drama stars Porter and Luke Evans as a divorcing gay couple disputing the custody of their 8-year-old son (Christopher Woodley).

During the film’s debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, Porter arrived in a jet-black outfit. The Emmy Award-winning actor’s ensemble featured a boxy collared shirt with most of its buttons undone, cinched by a silver eyelet-accented waist belt. The piece was layered over a set of skinny black pants with wide tiered flared hems, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel.

Billy Porter attends the “Our Son” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios in New York City on June 10, 2023. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Porter furthered his outfit’s partial bohemian influences with a necklace strung with black and clear crystal charms, as well as shimmering metallic teal eyeshadow by makeup artist La Sonya Gunter.

During the occasion, the “Pose” star also mingled with co-star Evans, who arrived in a gray pinstriped Dolce & Gabbana suit and classic black leather oxfords.

(L-R): Billy Porter and Luke Evans attend the “Our Son” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios in New York City on June 10, 2023. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

When it came to footwear, Porter slipped on a pair of Christian Louboutin’s platform men’s boots to give his outfit a dynamic height boost. His $1,895 Stage Angels style, hailing from Louboutin’s spring 2023 men’s collection, featured iridescent black patent leather uppers with squared toes and zippered ankle-high shafts. The style was complete with thick platform soles and 4.7-inch block heels for a sharp height boost, completing Porter’s attire with a flair-packed finish.

Christian Louboutin’s Stage Angels boots. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Where shoes are concerned, Porter frequently opts for dramatic and edgy styles. The “Like A Boss” actor regularly wears heeled sandals, boots and pumps from brands including Louboutin, Orel Brodt and Jimmy Choo. He’s also been seen on and off the red carpet in Gucci loafers and Rick Owens platform boots. Outside of his sleek shoe wardrobe, Porter previously collaborated with Choo on a size-extended capsule collection in 2021.

