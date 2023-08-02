Billie Eilish Brings Back Iconic Outfits & Miniature Barbie-Sized Sneakers in ‘What Was I Made For’ Video

Billie Eilish brought back some of her most iconic outfits in the music video for “What Was I Made For,” her original song from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

In the video, Eilish can be seen in a vintage yellow ensemble as she looks through Barbie-sized clothing that happen to be some of her most notable outfits throughout her career.

The introspective ballad and video takes a look a Eilish’s past versions of herself. “They’re not me but they will always be me,” she said in a behind-the-scene take. “Thinking about your life, and the present and the future and the past, is a scary gut-wrenching thing to do.”

Taking a closer look, fans will notices signature Eilish accessories — and we can’t help but admire the miniature shoes. In another behind-the-scenes clip, the singer shows off a pair of lime green sneakers she designed. “This is incredible. These are shoes I designed. I wore these on the salt flats in that photo I posted years ago,” she said.

She also showed off the teeny, tiny Gucci jeweled sneaker she wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards, a minature version of the Burberry sneakers from the 2019 American Music Awards and her Billie Eilish Air Jordan collab.

Other iconic outfits featured in the video include the Dapper Dan look from her 2019 “SNL” appearance, and the ensembles from her music videos, “Bad Guy,” “When the Party’s Over,” “Lovely,” and “Bellyache.”

Watch the video here.

According to recent data from Music Industry How To, “What Was I Made For” is the most-streamed song from the “Barbie” soundtrack since the movie premiered last month. The Eilish hit has 30.9 million streams on Spotify.

Here’s the official music video.