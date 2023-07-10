Billie Eilish Takes a Style Note From Ken’s Wardrobe in Pink Shirt, Tie & Padded Sneakers for ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Billie Eilish gave Barbiecore a Ken-inspired makeover for the “Barbie” world premiere.

While arriving to the occasion in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Eilish wore a pink pinstriped shirt with a silky dark pink tie, layered atop black pants and slouchy light pink socks. Her attire mixed both all-pink Barbiecore and revamped suiting aesthetics, which both began trending in the 2020s.

Billie Eilish attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While talking about her outfit to Variety on the pink carpet, Eilish said she “was going for more like a Ken thing.” The Grammy Award-winning musician’s attire was accessorized with a glossy bubblegum-pink Vivienne Westwood shoulder bag, as well as a large folded-up beige blanket with overlapping “G” and “B” varsity patches.

Billie Eilish and Finneas say they were going for Ken looks at the #Barbie premiere. https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/w20zulTcsS — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Her outfit was also adorned by layered silver rings and small pearl drop earrings — a classic jewelry trend that’s seen a 2020’s revival, with new takes on the style released from brands including Mejuri, Monica Vinader and Brilliant Earth.

Billie Eilish attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Eilish finished her outfit with a grungy shoe that also tapped into Barbiecore. The “Everything I Wanted” singer opted to slip on a pair of lace-up sneakers with pale, peachy pink padded uppers. The round-toed set included exaggerated sides and tongues, contrasted by wide white laces. A set of thick, faintly translucent rubber soles completed the pair with a casual edge, bringing Eilish’s Barbiecore outfit a skater-worthy finish.

A closer look at Eilish’s sneakers. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eilish and her brother, Finneas, will release the song “What Was I Made For” for the “Barbie” soundtrack. The film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.