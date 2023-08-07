Bill Gates’ Girlfriend Paula Hurd Takes Valentino Rockstud Heels to the Beach With Wild Feline-Embellished Bodycon Dress in Saint Tropez at Club 55

Bill Gates and his new girlfriend, Paula Hurd, joined friends at the buzzy beachfront restaurant, Club 55, in Saint-Tropez on Saturday.

Hurd, an event organizer and philanthropist, was seen walking arm-in-arm with a woman wearing a bold blue striped dress. In contrast to her pal’s loud printed look, Hurd donned a monotone black look as the group arrived at the popular coastal town on the French Riviera.

Notably, Hurd was carrying a pair of black Valentino Garavani Roman Stud ankle strap sandals featuring goldtone pyramid studs inspired by Roman architecture adorning the quilted 3-inch block heel. The understated silhouette retailing for $950 boasted a goldtone buckle ankle strap and a pebbled leather upper with a thick toe strap.

Paula Hurd arrives at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez on August 5, 2023. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Hurd — the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who passed away in 2019 — also toted a black leather Louis Vuitton clutch bag featuring tonal logo hardware.

As for the rest of her outfit, she wore a black Roberto Cavalli mini dress featuring a bodycon fit with ruched sides and a striking gold panther head decorating the plunging V-neck. Hurd also accessorized with a watch and sleek shades.

Paula Hurd is seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and Valentino sandals. Spread Pictures / MEGA

As for Gates, the Microsoft co-founder sported a chambray button-up with blue floral swim trunks and carried simple navy flip-flops. The billionaire business magnate topped things off with a blue logo Polo Ralph Lauren baseball hat.

Bill Gates arrives at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez with Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy. EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

Last week, Gates and Hurd joined the likes of Kris Jenner and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger at the lavish engagement party of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The celebration took place on the Amazon mogul’s superyacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast on Wednesday.

Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Ankle Strap Sandals FWRD