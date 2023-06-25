Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles’ Birthday in Slingback Pumps and Silver Boots on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé brought sleek shine to the stage yet again for her Renaissance World Tour — this time, with a sentimental twist.

While performing onstage in Germany at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician sang in a slick all-black outfit. As seen on Instagram, her ensemble featured a glossy black patent leather minidress with a bodysuit base, complemented by corsetry stitching, a plunging neckline and exaggerated front bodice straps. The singular piece was paired with sheer black tights and elbow-length gloves, as well as a sparkling diamond Tiffany & Co. statement necklace and earrings. The “XO” singer’s look was complete with a set of glossy black patent leather pointed-toe pumps, which included slingback straps and thin stiletto heels for a monochrome effect.

This wasn’t Beyoncé’s only performance look, however. The singer also brought out a second ensemble, custom-made by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo (as seen in later shots of her photo dump): a metallic silver draped lamé jersey minidress with a flowing scarf-like back train, paired with a set of matching long gloves. Her statement outfit was complete with a set of futuristic crystal-lined circular sunglasses, as well as another custom Davis piece: a set of stretchy metallic silver nappa leather over-the-knee boots, complete with closed toes and thick block heels.

However, the musician also took a moment onstage to sweetly wish her younger sister Solange Knowles a happy 37th birthday. In fact, as seen in an Instagram video, she even encouraged the fans in attendance to join her in the sentimental moment, as well.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels for Women

Best Arch Support Shoes for Women