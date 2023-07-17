Beyoncé Shines in Custom Valdrin Sahiti Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Annual Celebration

Beyoncé made a stunning arrival at the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Annual Celebration in New York City on Saturday night. The singer’s husband and rapper Jay-Z raised $20 million dollars for his company which provides college scholarships and more educational opportunities for underserved youth.

The “Crazy In Love” singer wore a black off-the-shoulder Valdrin Sahiti gown that featured dramatic gold sculpted accents that created an opening at the center of the bodice. The rest of the custom piece created a fitted silhouette accompanied by glove sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Beyoncé attends the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Annual Celebration in New York City on July 15, 2023. Beyoncé

Knowles accessorized the look with a tennis bracelet, a diamond ring and a pair of sparkling earrings. She added thin blackout cat eye sunglasses with a crystal-embellished rim.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Santoni sandals. The patent leather heels featured a barely-there silhouette with a thin ankle and toe strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and stiletto heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Beyoncé attends the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Annual Celebration in New York City on July 15, 2023. Beyoncé

Beyoncé was dressed by KJ Moody, who can also be credited for the sheer bodycon Dolce & Gabbana dress and 6-inch heels she wore to the Oscars’ Gold party this past March. The stylist has also worked with other stars like Kelly Rowland and Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles.

Beyoncé attends the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Annual Celebration in New York City on July 15, 2023. Beyoncé

Throughout her successful career, Beyoncé has been seen in every shoe style known to man. For red carpet events, the “Love on Top” singer tends to gravitate towards towering stilettos and sandals from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When she’s off-duty, Beyoncé goes for trendy mules and low-heeled pumps from brands like Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus.