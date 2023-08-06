Beyoncé Sparkles in Gold Sandals, Bedazled Boots and More on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé took Washington, D.C. by storm with a burst of glamour for her Renaissance World Tour.

On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed during her concert — as seen on Instagram — in a sweeping white silk dress. Her sleeveless attire featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and flowing train, all accented by crossed silver straps covered in embellished crystals. For added drama, the glitzy piece was layered beneath a large white faux fur stole accented with thin white feathers.

Beyoncé’s formalwear was complemented with sparkling diamond drop earrings, as well as a set of long white silk gloves. For a high-shine edge, the “Freakum Dress” singer’s outfit was finished with metallic silver sandals, streamlined through thin ankle straps and stiletto heels.

However, this wasn’t Beyoncé’s only bold costume onstage. Later in her set, the singer stepped out again in a custom gold Self-Portrait minidress, which featured a disco-worthy flair from allover sequins, a keyhole bodice cutout and frothy feathered cuffs. The sparkling Han Chong-designed piece was further elevated with metallic gold stiletto-heeled sandals, as well as a set of gold crystal-trimmed sunglasses and gold Tiffany & Co. HardWear link earrings.

Another tour outfit that debuted at the D.C. concert took a colorful approach, as Beyoncé performed in a deep, indigo-blue bodysuit with bustier-like piping and a matching satin harness. The zip-up piece was coated in monochrome blue crystals for an explosion of sparkly, which the singer also matched with her footwear: a custom set of thigh-high Gedebe boots. The “Drunk in Love” singer‘s style featured allover crystals as well, complete with satin zipped pouches for a utilitarian flair — which also matched the clip-on belt and matching garters attached to its tall shafts.

For a futuristic edge, Beyoncé closed her D.C. set in an outfit instantly reminiscent of her “Queen B” moniker — as well as her past bee-inspired costumes worn in projects like 2009’s “Telephone” music video. On this occasion, the singer wore a black short-sleeved bodysuit with a rounded bust and stacked thigh accents, creating an exaggerated silhouette. The piece made a dynamic statement from bold yellow reptilian detailing interspersed with small yellow and black crystals, which Beyoncé paired with a matching hat, black molded sunglasses and glossy vinyl gloves — plus a matching set of heeled over-the-knee boots.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.