Beyoncé Sparkles in Crystal Sandals, Fringed Louboutin Boots and More in New Jersey on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé took her Renaissance World Tour to New Jersey with a burst of glamour.

On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician performed onstage MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the occasion. Her opening concert outfit featured a custom Marc Jacobs dress, complete with a sweetheart-cupped neckline, thigh-high slit and curved black and white stripes — all embellished in small monochrome crystals.

Beyoncé performs during the “Renaissance World Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29, 2023.Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The gleaming attire was complemented with long white silk gloves and sparkling diamond chandelier earrings. For a formal finish, the “Freakum Dress” singer’s outfit was complemented with glossy black pointed-toe sandals. The stiletto-heeled set was topped by matte slingback and crossed crystal-lined straps, creating a glittering moment from head to toe.

However, this wasn’t Beyoncé’s only bold outfit onstage. Following the striped Jacobs dress, the singer returned to the stage in a degradé gunmetal and silver crystal-coated bodysuit, complete with long sleeves and a cone-like bustier. The glitzy piece was layered beneath a rosy pink faux-fur coat, which was paired with a set of open-framed sunglasses and metallic silver block-heeled boots.

Beyoncé performs during the “Renaissance World Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29, 2023.Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Later in her set, Beyoncé shone onstage in a glittering Ivy Park outfit. The “Drunk in Love” singer‘s attire brought a slick take to sportswear, featuring a long-sleeved hockey jersey covered in orange, blue and white crystals forming athletic stripes along its sleeves. The sparkling piece was paired with equally bedazzled green camouflage-printed briefs, which matched the singer’s heeled over-the-knee boots for a contrasting statement.

Beyoncé performs during the “Renaissance World Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29, 2023.Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

One of Beyoncé’s final looks of the evening was an outfit that was decidedly casual — yet nonetheless eye-catching. The singer revamped classic tanl tops and denim with a silver crystal-covered tank, tucked into a set of blue short-shorts with distressed hems and allover blue crystals. The set was paired with two thin metal bracelets and diamond-coated Tiffany & Co. HardWear drop earrings, as well as a true statement shoe: a set of tall metallic silver Christian Louboutin boots, whose shafts were covered in tiers of crystal-lined fringe for a burst of sparkle.

Beyoncé performs during the “Renaissance World Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29, 2023.Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Wardrobe: Statement Boots, Crystal Heels and More
Beyoncé Sparkles in Sandals, Boots and More on Renaissance World Tour
