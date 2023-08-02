Beyoncé Shines in Mirrored Boots and Glossy Pumps for Renaissance World Tour in Boston

Beyoncé brought futuristic shine to Boston for her Renaissance World Tour. On Tuesday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician performed onstage at Gillette Stadium in a dramatic black dress.

The singer’s floor-length attire featured a matte bodice overlaid with a black floral lace corset, which flowed into paneled matte and sheer lace gloved sleeves. The piece included a matching sheer lace skirt flowing from a thigh-high slit for added drama, which was complemented by a wide-brimmed sheer black lace fascinator and garter-topped stockings.

Beyoncé opted to complete her dark look with diamond bracelets and drop earrings, as well as a set of jewel-encrusted sunglasses. For a formal edge, the “Freakum Dress” singer’s outfit was complete with a glossy black set of pointed-toe pumps, finished with thin stiletto heels for a slick height boost.

However, this wasn’t Beyoncé’s only dynamic costume, as she later returned to the stage in a custom metallic Dundas outfit. Designed by Peter Dundas, her gleaming attire featured a bustier-stitched mirrored silver minidress with a sheer neckline, accented by squared mirrors for added shine.

The piece made a greater statement through its matching silver trench coat and gloves, cinched with a crystallized “B”-buckled belt and matching silver pageboy cap. Beyoncé’s attire was complete with a matching set of mirrored metallic silver booties, featuring closed toes and

In one of the final looks from her setlist, Beyoncé took a stark approach in a custom Alon Livné jumpsuit. The “Drunk in Love” singer‘s all-white attire featured a sheer base overlaid with matte piping, punctuated by a matte paneled bodice and briefs. The piece was complete with a sculpted swirling ivory neckline and bra accents, as well as a sheer, ruffle-trimmed tulle coat for added flair — which was futuristically paired with diamond climber earrings and angular transparent sunglasses.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.