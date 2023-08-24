Beyoncé Pops in Yellow Boots, Bejeweled Pumps and More on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé brought an array of sleek statement heels to the stage while performing during her latest concert on the Renaissance World Tour.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician took the stage in St. Louis, Mo., for her most recent set, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, she opened the show in a set of pointed pumps with clear toes, black ankle straps and thin stiletto heels. The set — which elevated a long black slit dress with a sculpted silver metal peplum corset bodice — was given a slick finish with gleaming crystals trimming its toes.

The singer’s next set revealed a second iteration — cast in blue, pink and purple hues — of her custom David Koma minidress for the tour, a long-sleeved style with a high neckline and gathered, draped side accent. The piece was thematically layered beneath a metallic light blue leather coat, which further popped when paired with holographic reptilian-embossed blue Western boots with silver metal toes and angled Cuban heels.

For a dose of sparkle, the “Freakum Dress” singer took the stage again in a gloved crystal mesh catsuit — complete with a curved neckline and long sleeves. Her singular piece was layered beneath a glossy black vinyl corseted bodysuit, cinched with a wide crystal-buckled belt. The glitzy attire was elevated by matching black vinyl booties, with added futuristic glamour provided by a wide-brimmed hat and diamond post earrings.

Rounding out Beyoncé’s newest lineup of Renaissance tour looks was a sheer, vibrant yellow bodysuit, complete with a corseted bodice and allover crystal embellishments. The sparkling long-sleeved piece, inspired by her “Queen Bee” nickname, was boosted by 3D-shaped overlapping accents at its thighs and neckline to mimic swirling flames, which were also seen on its matching shoes: a pair of similarly sheer and sparkly boots, complete with stretchy uppers, pointed toes and short block heels.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

