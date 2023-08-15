×
Beyoncé Shines in Patchwork Boots and Silver Sandals on Renaissance World Tour in Atlanta

Beyoncé brought sparkle and shine to Georgia during her Renaissance World Tour.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning singer hit the stage in Atlanta in a set of metallic silver sandals, as seen on Instagram. Her mirrored style featured thin, glossy soles, topped by equally shiny toe and ankle straps. The set was complete with thin stiletto heels, which totaled at least 4 inches in height for the occasion.

Beyoncé’s high-shine heels formed the base for an equally dynamic Guarav Gupta outfit: a hooded couture dress with a single long sleeve, asymmetric neckline and swirl-lined hip cutouts, all coated in embroidered silver sequins. The glitzy piece was complemented with large gleaming silver and diamond-trimmed statement earrings for a bold finish.

However, this wasn’t the musician’s only dynamic outfit from the concert. Later in her set — also seen on Instagram — the “Freakum Dress” singer wore a puffed bolero jacket atop a bustier-structured bodysuit. Each piece was crafted with metallic gold and silver panels for a patchwork texture, which was further embellished with gleaming mirrors and crystals. A set of matching embellished heeled over-the-knee boots finished Beyoncé’s outfit, creating a shining statement from head to toe.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Wardrobe: Statement Boots, Crystal Heels and More
Beyoncé Shines in Boots and Silver Sandals on Renaissance World Tour
