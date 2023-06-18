×
Taraji P. Henson Gleams in Sheer Corset Dress and Sharp Pumps at 'The Color Purple' Screening
Beyoncé Sparkles in Sheer Dress, Crystal-Strung Bodysuit and Glitzy Jimmy Choo Booties in Amsterdam for Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Sparkles in Jimmy Choo Booties for Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé Sparkles in Jimmy Choo Booties for Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé Sparkles in Jimmy Choo Booties for Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé Sparkles in Jimmy Choo Booties for Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé brought statement glamour to the stage with the newest looks from her Renaissance World Tour.

The Grammy Award-winning musician, performed onstage at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena in the Netherlands on Saturday night, wearing a dynamic bodysuit. The black one-piece garment featured a black mesh neckline and sleeves studded with gleaming crystals, which was complemented by its base: a matte black sans-legs bottom, complete with a corseted bodice that was embellished and strung with rows of sparkling silver crystals for a spiderweb-like finish. Beyoncé’s look was complete with a large mirrored wide-brimmed hat, as well as a truly dynamic accessory: a set of custom bejeweled cat-eyed Victoria sunglasses from Tiffany & Co.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 17, 2023.Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

When it came to footwear, the singer wore a custom pair of Jimmy Choo booties, according to a release from the Sandra Choi-led brand. Her style featured a black ankle-high base with sock-like uppers and rounded toes set atop thin platform soles. Short squared heels totaling 2 to 3 inches in height finished the pair, which coordinated with her dress from its own burst of glamour: a coating of allover crystals.

However, this wasn’t the only new Renaissance look Beyoncé debuted while on tour in Amsterdam. Later in her set, the musician arrived onstage in a sweeping iridescent Iris van Herpen dress. Her style featured a layered nude-toned minidress base with long sleeves, as well as am exaggerated rounded collar. The piece was packed with drama, however, from its sheer pink flowing caped sleeves, which shimmered against the stage lights. Van Herpen’s signature futuristic swirls of silver linear patterns coated the dress, sleeves and cape’s hem for a bold finish. A swinging set of custom Move diamond drop earrings from Tiffany & Co. complemented the piece with added sparkle, as well.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 17, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, David Koma and Valentino.

