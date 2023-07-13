Beyoncé Glitters in Threaded Givenchy Minidress and Wrapped Clear Heels on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé added another Givenchy dress to her repertoire during her Renaissance World Tour. While performing onstage at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to kick off the U.S. leg of her tour on Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture minidress.

Designed by creative director Matthew M. Williams, the piece featured a black tulle base with structured capped sleeves and numerous cutouts. Added sparkle came through all over embroidered glass beads, faceted stones and bugles, which were furthered with thin dangling beaded chain loops, creating a threaded effect.

Beyoncé performs at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during the Renaissance World Tour on July 12, 2023. Courtesy of Givenchy

Beyoncé’s onstage look was also complemented with nude fishnet tights and sheer black gloves. Complementing her outfit’s sparkle was an array of gleaming diamond jewelry, including a thin bracelet, several rings and small post earrings.

Beyoncé performs at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during the Renaissance World Tour on July 12, 2023. Courtesy of Givenchy

When it came to footwear, the singer’s attire was complete with a pair of glossy pumps. Her clear style featured closed pointed toes, complemented by thin black soles and upper trim embellished with dark crystals. A set of thin black ankle straps crossed around her ankles to finish the see-through style with a cutout effect, emphasizing her dress’ sleek nature and open spaces.

A closer look at Beyoncé’s pumps. Courtesy of Givenchy

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels for Women