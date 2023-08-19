Beyonce Brings the Drama in Clear PVC Mach & Mach Pearl-Embellished Heels & Custom Valdrin Sahiti Bodysuit For Renaissance Tour in Miami

Beyonce took to the stage for the Renaissance Tour in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium yesterday in a dazzling custom look, accompanied by equally sparkly shoes. Detailed images of her look were posted to the “Deja Vu” singer’s Instagram today.

Getting glamorous, the hitmaker opened up her show clad in Mach & Mach Pearl Bow PVC heels crafted of a unique clear PVC that gave the style an added edge. Beyonce’s see-through style was fitted with sharp knife-like pointed toes and thin stiletto-style heels that stood at 4.3 inches in height.

Additionally, the footwear was trimmed with pearl and high-shine crystalized detailing while the tops of each toe were embellished with large but dainty bows that were also made from strung-together pearls. Dripping in jewels, the heels of each shoe were dotted with more crystals, offering the heels a peekaboo effect that had the performer shining with every step. Clear heels offer the wearer the illusion of length.

Wowing the crowd, Beyonce was styled in a custom Valdrin Sahiti bodysuit. The garment was comprised of a structural plunging collar made of a thick white tulle featuring faux feathers and crystal adornments. The garment was form-fitting and sat high on the “Cuff It” singer’s hips.

A fairytale tulle cape of sorts sprouted from the collared neckline, trailing behind Beyonce as she traversed the stage. The bodysuit was accompanied by sheer black tulle gloves, black tights and chic white cat-eye sunglasses.

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The songstress performed in London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

