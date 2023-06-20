Beyoncé Shimmers in Yellow Silk Pajamas and Platforms With Jay-Z at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Beyoncé didn’t shy away from making a statement for Louis Vuitton Men’s’ spring 2024 fashion show. The musician attended the event with her husband Jay-Z to support their longtime friend Pharrell. In the process, she also made headlines from the moment marking her first live fashion show appearance in almost a decade (with her last front-row spotting being Kanye West’s Yeezy show in 2015).

For the occasion at the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, Beyoncé was snapped on WWD’s Instagram while walking hand-in-hand with Jay-Z. Her ensemble featured a vibrant yellow silk set of pajamas, consisting of a button-up shirt, wide-legged trousers and a flowing robe, covered in matte Vuitton monogrammed logos.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show in Paris, France on June 20, 2023. STEPHANE CARDINALE

The “Lemonade” musician contrasted her colorful sleepwear with oversized brown-toned shield sunglasses and a diamond collar necklace. Her outfit was complete with a small black and white crystal-coated handbag, which was covered in Vuitton’s aforementioned signature monogram and topped with a gleaming silver chain-link handle.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, opted to suit up in a white collared shirt, black button-up vest and trousers, paired with a matching blazer loosely draped over his shoulders. To finish his outfit with a dash of nonchalance, the “Holy Grail” rapper also finished his outfit with black sunglasses and glossy black leather oxfords.

A closer look at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s footwear. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Where footwear was concerned, Beyoncé’s shoes could not be seen beneath her outfit’s long hemline. However, from a faint outline beneath her trousers’ base, the musician did appear to wear a pair of platform-soled shoes with a thick base and tall block heels, crafted from dark brown leather that was covered in light brown Vuitton monograms. Though it wasn’t fully visible, the set certainly cemented her penchant for sky-high heels — which have also been seen this summer during her ongoing “Renaissance World Tour.”

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

