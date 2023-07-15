Beyoncé Steps Into Summer in Bright Orange LaQuan Smith Set and Caged Aquazzura Sandal Heels at Jay-Z’s Book of HOV Exhibition

Beyoncé took a break from her Renaissance World Tour to serve up a glamourous look on her Instagram. The star attended her husband Jay-Z’s Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Central Library in New York on July 13.

Clad in LaQuan Smith from his spring 2023 collection, the “Deja Vu” songstress’ look was comprised of a sheer fitted bright orange embroidered lace button down featuring lengthy flared sleeves. The top was neatly tucked into a matching orange high-waisted midi-length skirt crafted of shiny vinyl-like material with a barely-there floral print that matched the same detailing on her top.

Further dressing up her ensemble, the hitmaker toted a metallic gold Jimmy Choo “Bon Bon” bucket bag alongside diamond-encrusted jewelry. The performer wore her blonde tresses slicked up into a high ponytail worn out of her face.

On her feet, Beyoncé donned Aquazzura “Straight to Heaven” sandals 105 in a sunset colorway. The shoe was comprised of red, pink, orange and yellow hues accented by a metallic gold base and featured open caged toes and thin but secure winding straps around the ankles that were tied into bows in the back. 4.5-inch heels rounded out the ombred set, offering Beyonce’s look a conservative lift.

Aquazzura “Straight to Heaven” sandals 105. Farfetch

The “6 Inch” songstress can often be found wearing lofty stiletto pumps and strappy-heeled sandals from designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Andrea Wazen.

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

