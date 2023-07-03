Beyoncé Channels the ’90s in Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint 3’ T-shirt, Vetements Jeans & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé threw a party to celebrate the Europe wrap of her “Renaissance World Tour.” The “Cuff It” singer wore a cool and casual outfit, channeling the ’90s, which her stylist posted photos of on Instagram.

KJ Moody, Beyoncé’s stylist, posted several photos of his client dressed in a black Jay-Z graphic T-shirt from his “Blueprint 3” tour that was tied at the center for a cropped look. She wore the top with high-waisted denim. The jeans, from Vetements, featured a baggy look as well as the brand’s logo across the waist. She accessorized with a large silver chain necklace from Tiffany and Co.

While the oversized jeans covered her shoes, it’s likely that Beyoncé was wearing towering stilettos to elevate her look. When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold or heel too high for the singer. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen.

When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style ventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, which launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which includes footwear and has capitalized on the athleisure trend.

