×
Read Next: Jane Birkin’s Daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Edgy Style: Platform Heels, Crystal Mesh and More Sleek Shoe Moments
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Beyoncé Shines in Slit Metallic-Sleeved Dress and Stiletto Sandals for Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Celebration

Beyonce, heels, high heels, pumps, PVC pumps, clear pumps, ankle wrap pumps, black pumps, crystal pumps, lace up pumps, lace up heels, Givenchy, black dress, minidress, cutout dress, crystal dress, beaded dress, Matthew M. Williams, Renaissance, Renaissance world tour, tour, concerts, Renaissance concert
Beyoncé performs at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during the Renaissance World Tour on July 12, 2023.
Courtesy of Givenchy
Share

Beyoncé served dynamic glamour for a good cause at husband Jay-Z’s 20th anniversary party for his Shawn Carter Foundation. The event raised $20 million to help people design with socioeconomic difficulties continue their education, according to Billboard.

While arriving to the occasion at Pier 60 in New York City on Saturday, Beyoncé slipped into a custom gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The Grammy Award-winning musician‘s attire, as seen on Instagram, featured a matte fabric base with a thigh-high slit. The plunging piece also earned dramatic flair from its off-the-shoulder sleeves, which were cast in metallic shimmering gold fabric that was gathered and twisted into large spirals.

“Fit for royalty, the black and gold ensemble exudes regal elegance, commanding attention with every step,” Sahiti said in a brand statement. “Inspired by the glamorous essence of Queen Beyoncé herself, this captivating creation pays homage to her exquisite sense of style and unparalleled presence.”

Stylist KJ Moody finished the “Renaissance” musician’s look with a set of long black gloves, as well as a set of diamond drop earrings, a thin bracelet and crystal-lined sunglasses. Her outfit also earned a dynamic height boost when finished with a set of glossy black patent leather sandals, featuring ankle-strapped uppers with platform soles and thin stiletto heels.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has also fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and her previous House of Dereon over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Beyonce wearing Beyonce x Balmain "Renaissance" couture collection at the Brit awards.
Beyoncé & Balmain: All the Looks Inspired by ‘Renaissance’ Songs
View Gallery30 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beyoncé Soars in Stilettos at Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Party
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad