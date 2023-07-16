Beyoncé Shines in Slit Metallic-Sleeved Dress and Stiletto Sandals for Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Celebration

Beyoncé served dynamic glamour for a good cause at husband Jay-Z’s 20th anniversary party for his Shawn Carter Foundation. The event raised $20 million to help people design with socioeconomic difficulties continue their education, according to Billboard.

While arriving to the occasion at Pier 60 in New York City on Saturday, Beyoncé slipped into a custom gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The Grammy Award-winning musician‘s attire, as seen on Instagram, featured a matte fabric base with a thigh-high slit. The plunging piece also earned dramatic flair from its off-the-shoulder sleeves, which were cast in metallic shimmering gold fabric that was gathered and twisted into large spirals.

“Fit for royalty, the black and gold ensemble exudes regal elegance, commanding attention with every step,” Sahiti said in a brand statement. “Inspired by the glamorous essence of Queen Beyoncé herself, this captivating creation pays homage to her exquisite sense of style and unparalleled presence.”

Stylist KJ Moody finished the “Renaissance” musician’s look with a set of long black gloves, as well as a set of diamond drop earrings, a thin bracelet and crystal-lined sunglasses. Her outfit also earned a dynamic height boost when finished with a set of glossy black patent leather sandals, featuring ankle-strapped uppers with platform soles and thin stiletto heels.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has also fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and her previous House of Dereon over the years.

