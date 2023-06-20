×
Beyoncé Debuts New Ivy Park Collection During Amsterdam Stop of 'Renaissance World Tour'

Beyonce, Renaissance, Ivy Park, silver pumps, Amsterdam.
Beyoncé wore unreleased Ivy Park designs during her “Renaissance World Tour” concert in Amsterdam, on Sunday.

The “Deja Vu” songstress was clad in a bodycon hot pink sequin gown featuring a crisscross halter-style neckline with a key-hole cutout on the bodice and daring side-slit detailing that traveled up the length of the hitmaker’s legs.

Beyonce, Renaissance, Ivy Park, silver pumps, Amsterdam.
Beyoncé performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023, in Amsterdam.WireImage for Parkwood

The dress also featured pink satin lining and neon pink trim that made the style pop. Accompanying the striking ensemble was a pair of matching pink sequined gloves and mirrored shield-like sunglasses that eclipsed Beyoncé’s features.

The new Ivy Park collection was also worn by her backup dancers. Each look was see-through and mesh-based but varied in style and silhouette. Some looks featured fringe trim and star motifs while others were streetwear-inspired and grungy.

Beyonce, Renaissance, Ivy Park, silver pumps, Amsterdam.
Beyoncé’s dancer performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023, in Amsterdam.WireImage for Parkwood

On the footwear front, the “Alien Superstar” songstress stepped out in metallic silver pumps featuring snakeskin embossed uppers and pointed toes. The reflective pair were finished off with 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave the star a conservative boost in height.

Beyonce, Renaissance, Ivy Park, silver pumps, Amsterdam.
Beyoncé’s dancer performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023, in Amsterdam.WireImage for Parkwood

Adidas partnered with Beyoncé to create clothing for her Ivy Park line in 2019. The athleisure line was launched in 2016 and features apparel, swimwear, activewear and footwear among other things. In 2023 Beyoncé and Adidas mutually decided to end their fashion partnership thanks to lackluster sales and creative differences.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is her ninth. The concert finds the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma, Valentino and now Off-White.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

