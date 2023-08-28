Beyoncé Shines in Metallic Boots and Jimmy Choo Mules in Las Vegas on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé brought an array of statement-making outfits — with shoes to match — on her latest Renaissance World Tour concert.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium for her second tour stop in Las Vegas. For the occasion, she wore a set of glossy red Jimmy Choo mules with sharp pointed toes, complete with sparkling crystal-coated front straps.

Beyoncé performs onstage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada during the Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 27, 2023. Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

The bejeweled “Bing” set was finished with thin stiletto heels, bringing a sharp finish to the singer’s outfit: a bright red crystal-coated bodysuit, layered over sheer red tights.

For dramatic flair, the piece was layered with long, sheer red gloves, gleaming diamond earrings and a silky ruffled wing-style cape with a flowing train.

A closer look at Beyoncé’s heels. Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

However, this wasn’t Beyoncé’s only bold outfit from her second Vegas show. Another moment onstage found the singer dancing in a white, moon-printed Marine Serre bodysuit, draped with a deep red cutout dress with draped sleeves. The set was given a futuristic twist with a metallic silver Tiffany & Co. hat and dark shield sunglasses, as well as kitten-heeled metallic silver booties.

Beyoncé performs onstage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada during the Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 27, 2023. Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

While emerging from a robotic machine in another set, Beyoncé stepped out in a pale nude bodysuit covered in gleaming embroidery, accents and swirling silver strands mimicking the inner workings of a machine.

The singer’s robotic attire was elevated with metallic mirrored silver boots, complete with over-the-knee shafts and short heels.

Beyoncé performs onstage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada during the Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 27, 2023. Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

In one of her final performances, Beyoncé made another bold entrance in a glossy, metallic silver minidress with thin, sparkly silver paneling. The long-sleeved set’s bodice was removed partway through to reveal a heavily embroidered base layer, complete with interlocking silver wires — also mimicking a computer — and a sparkly red human heart.

The dynamic piece was dramatically paired with a metallic red hat that covered her face for a surrealist finish, as well as metallic mirrored silver booties — a custom heeled style, also hailing from Jimmy Choo.

Beyoncé performs onstage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada during the Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 27, 2023. Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 1. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.