Beyoncé Sparkles in Heeled Diesel Jumpsuit on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé brought a dose of sleek sparkle to her Renaissance World Tour this week.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician performed onstage at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday. For the occasion, she wore a custom Diesel gray jersey bodysuit with structured shoulders and attached gloves, fully covered in a black trompe-l’oeil denim print.

Beyoncé performs during the Renaissance World Tour in Louisville, Kentucky on July 17, 2023. Courtesy of Diesel/Instagram/Beyoncé

The slick Glenn Martens-designed piece was embellished with rows of gray crystals for a dash of glamour and even included block-heeled boots attached to their base for a dynamic finish.

Beyoncé’s one-piece outfit was complete with diamond stud earrings, as well as a set of curved rectangular black sunglasses with swirling silver frames.

Beyoncé performs during the Renaissance World Tour in Louisville, Kentucky on July 17, 2023. Courtesy of Diesel/Instagram/Beyoncé

However, Beyoncé’s Diesel outfit wasn’t her only glitzy ensemble while in Louisville. The “Drunk in Love” singer also performed later in her set in a gold mesh bodysuit covered in metallic gold square sequins, paired with gold heeled over-the-knee boots that were coated in sparkling crystals. The heavily textured ensemble was complete with nude mesh tights, thin diamond post earrings and large rectangular shield sunglasses, keeping in theme with her tour wardrobe’s emphasis on futuristic glamour.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

