Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Carter Poses in Dior Sneakers With Madonna at Renaissance World Tour

Rumi Carter was dressed in true “Renaissance” fashion for mom Beyoncé’s latest world tour.

While celebrating her mother’s performance in New Jersey during the Renaissance World Tour on Sunday night, Carter posed with Beyoncé backstage — as well as Madonna and her daughters, Mercy James, Estere and Stella Ciccone, as seen on the former’s Instagram Stories.

For the occasion, The six-year-old wore a metallic silver tank top atop a set of blue denim shorts, making a statement while remaining casual and practical.

Madonna poses with Beyoncé, Rumi Carter, Mercy James, Estere and Stella Ciccone on Instagram Stories on July 30, 2023. Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

In fact, Carter’s outfit appeared to pay homage to her mother, as well. Her tank top and shorts were similar in their color palette to the bedazzled Miu Miu tank top and shorts that Beyoncé herself wore during the concert, paired with crystal-fringed Christian Louboutin boots.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29, 2023. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

When it came to footwear, Carter laced into a pair of Dior sneakers to finish her outfit. The child’s $860 B23 style featured white canvas high-top uppers covered in the French brand’s signature interconnected black Oblique monogram, overlaid with transparent paneling. The set was complete with rounded toes and white rubber soles, bringing the luxe style a casual base to complete Carter’s attire.

Dior’s B32 children’s sneakers. Courtesy of Dior

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

