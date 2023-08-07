Beyoncé Glitters in Louboutin Boots and Bow-Topped Platforms on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé continued her Renaissance World Tour in dynamic style on her second night performing in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning singer struck a pose in towering platform heels, as seen on Instagram. Her silky black set featured closed toes and thick soles, accentuated with flared heels. The set gained a dramatic flair, however, from large silk bow-tied straps that flowed past her ankles during her set.

The singer’s height-boosting heels were elevated through a long-sleeved catsuit with a black velvet base and gloved sleeves. The piece was embellished across its sheer legs and turtleneck neckline with delicate crystals, as well as gleaming silver teardrop post earrings with diamond trim.

However, this wasn’t Beyoncé’s only glitzy attire for the tour. During another set, the musician wore a set of silky black over-the-knee boots with closed toes. The style was boosted with tall squared heels, giving the “Cuff It” singer a towering height boost.

Beyoncé’s sky-high shoes were paired with a shiny silver Paco Rabanne minidress crafted from chainmail discs, complete with a plunging neckline. The dynamic piece was finished with a formal flair from long black gloves tipped with metallic silver nails, as well as a set of oval-shaped sunglasses coated in crystals.

During her final performance, Beyoncé made a head-to-toe statement in a custom Gucci bodysuit, coated with silver sequins and crystals for a burst of allover sparkle. The light-catching piece was trimmed with matching fringe, which the musician accentuated with a fringed silver coat, bejeweled sunglasses and sculpted silver metal hat — a custom design by Tiffany & Co., made by milliner Stephen Jones.

The singer finished her outfit with a set of custom knee-high Christian Louboutin boots, featuring a silver close-toed base topped with silver crystals. The sparkling pair was complete with short block heels, providing her with a subtle height boost while continuing her look’s glittering silver palette for the occasion.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.