Beyoncé Sparkles in Pink Crystal Boots, Patent Stilettos & More in North Carolina on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé brought a dose of glamour to Charlotte, North Carolina for the latest stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer hit the stage in sparkling bejeweled boots, as seen on Instagram. Her round-toed set featured stretchy over-the-knee shafts coated in pink crystals, tipped by matching bedazzled block heels and light pink lugged soles.

The singer’s statement shoes also served as the base of a custom Barbiecore-worthy Lapointe outfit for the occasion: a coated jersey asymmetric miniskirt and matching bodysuit, accented by a single sleeve coated in frothy pink feathers. Her Sally LaPointe-designed attire was complete with a single long glove, as well as a pair of sunglasses trimmed in swinging pink crystals.

However, this wasn’t Beyoncé’s only statement attire for the concert. In another set, the musician wore a black minidress with a sharply curved hem, as well as a plunging neckline paneled in transparent black mesh. The sleek piece was elevated with a large black silk hood, gloves and swinging diamond chandelier earrings, as well as a pair of Alaïa’s metal body-heeled sandals — secured by buckled black patent leather straps.

During her performance of “Church Girl,” Beyoncé popped in a custom ivory bodysuit by Guarav Gupta, featuring the couture designer’s signature swirling accents across its shoulder and bodice for a dramatic statement. The piece earned added sparkle from gleaming silver embellishments, as well as a silver metal hat and crystal-lined sunglasses. Beyoncé’s attire was complete with a set of pointed white boots, sprinkled with small geometric crystals for a burst of glitzy sparkle.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.