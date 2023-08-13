Beyoncé Sparkles in Roberto Cavalli Flame Boots and More Statement Shoes on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé took sparkling style to dynamic heights while in Atlanta for the Renaissance World Tour.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning singer hit the stage in a set of statement-making Roberto Cavalli boots, as seen on Instagram. Her custom style featured knee-high shafts with narrow closed toes and short block heels, cast in numerous shades of blue and silver. For a glitzy finish, the Fausto Puglis-designed set was finished with a coating of allover crystals for a burst of sparkle.

The singer’s footwear also made a sharp appearance when paired with her matching blue Cavalli outfit: a bodysuit with swirling flame-shaped trim, hems and a plunging neckline. For a monochrome twist, the look was complete with a coordinating flame-embellished cowboy hat and long gloves, as well as a matching fan and blue crystal-coated sunglasses.

Throughout her set, Beyoncé continued a similarly glitzy storyline with her additional outfits. Another ensemble that the singer shared on Instagram featured a scarlet bodysuit coated in monochrome crystals, which was accentuated by a massive fan-shaped side accent. Her attire was complete with sheer red embellished gloves and a floor-length veil, as well as red crystal-coated booties attached to embellished sheer leggings for a streamlined statement.

Beyoncé’s newest tour attire was rounded out by her final outfit reveal: a nude, light brown bodysut, covered in swirls embellished with silver crystals. The sparkling, daring piece was complete with a set of matching nude booties in a matching swirled pattern for a streamlined flair, elevated with short silver heels for a subtle height boost. For added flair, the singer also opted to pair her one-piece outfit with a sculpted silver hat, sparkling diamond necklace and crystal fringe-trimmed sunglasses.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

