Beyoncé Shimmers in Barbie-Pink Bodysuit, Stilettos and More on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé took Chicago by storm with a burst of futuristic glamour during her latest Renaissance World Tour stop.

While performing at Solider Field in Illinois on Saturday, Beyoncé arrived in a head-to-toe pink outfit — instantly reminiscent of the current all-pink dressing “Barbiecore” trend, which coincides with the release of Greta Gerwig’s viral “Barbie” film. For the occasion, Beyoncé shined in a metallic pink bustier and matching shorts, layered beneath a matching trench coat with a cropped bodice. The shimmering set was complete with rimless sunglasses, as well as a set of pink crystal-coated over-the-knee boots with ridged soles and square heels.

Beyoncé performs during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on July 22, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

However, Beyoncé’s Barbie-worthy outfit wasn’t her only dynamic ensemble while in Chicago. During her performance, the singer also stepped onstage in a black draped minidress with a sweetheart neckline, accented by small white feathers. Similar thin white and black feathers also punctuated its accompanying opera coat, which crated a dramatic statement with voluminous sleeves and a flowing train.

Sparkling diamond post earrings and rings completed Beyoncé’s formal outfit, as well as a set of classic heeled sandals — a glossy black style with thin soles, toe and ankle straps, finished with tall stiletto heels.

Beyoncé performs during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on July 22, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

The “Drunk in Love” singer‘s final new onstage look encompassed a futuristic Marine Serre bodysuit. The white gloved one-piece featured a geometric dark gray print punctuated by Serre’s signature moon logos, which was layered beneath a silver chain body harness strung with large metal, crystal and pearl medallions. The pair was accented by a metallic silver hat with a wide brim, which Beyoncé further elevated with metallic silver ankle boots finished with black lacquered heels.

Beyoncé performs during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on July 22, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The singer’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its intricate custom ensembles from top luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Blackwood, Loewe, Ferragamo, David Koma and Valentino.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.