The Most Daring Dresses From the BET Awards 2023: Ice Spice, Coco Jones and More

Awards shows are often filled with bold fashion moments — and the 2023 BET Awards were no exception.

Across the red carpet, stars packed a punch with a wide range of dynamic outfits. Whether mini or maxi-length, matte or sheer, many celebrities found multiple ways to make their outfits daring.

The most common element to this was sheer fabric, seen on dresses with matte paneling, overlaid embellishments or simply used to emphasize undergarments. Others leaned into cutouts across the bodice, shoulders and hips — particularly in silhouettes that are traditionally more conservative — for an illusion-like surprise.

Below, discover the riskiest looks celebrities wore on this year’s BET Awards red carpet.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice hit the red carpet prior to performing at the Awards, exuding sultry glamour in black paneled lingerie. The set was layered beneath a sleeveless dress that proved brief coverage through a sheer black bodice, but maintained a daring nature when flowing into a skirt with a transparent patterned base and sheer black hem.

Ice Spice attends the 2023 BET Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Coco Jones

“Bel-Air” star Coco Jones made a splash on the red carpet, arriving in a sleek scarlet LaQuan Smith gown. The piece featured allover sequins with a massive bodice cutout and plunging off-the-shoulder neckline, making a statement that was both daring and bold.

Coco Jones attends the 2023 BET Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Leigh-Ann Pinnock

Leigh-Ann Pinnock sparkled on the red carpet in a sleeveless dress with a nude sheer base, overlaid with crystal embroidery and a fringed skirt. The piece notably included a deep cutout neckline and cinched bodice, creating full coverage while still making a sleek statement.

Leigh-Anne attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET

Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke’s fully sheer minidress was daring, indeed. The bodycon piece gained a sharp edge, however, from layers of gleaming gold and silver chains across its bodice and neckline, which simultaneously draped into a curved hemline with a makeshift thigh-high slit.

Lola Brooke at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lea Robinson

“First Family of Hip Hop” star Lea Robinson popped on the red carpet in a bright red bodycon dress. The reality TV star’s long-sleeved style notably featured long bodice cutouts mimicking a corset’s traditional shape, which led downwards to sharp cutouts above the hips for a truly unexpected statement.

Lea Robinson at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards honor the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.