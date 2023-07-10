Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa & More Best-Dressed Stars at the ‘Barbie’ Premiere

×
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It’s Margot Robbie’s world and we are all just living in it. On Sunday in Los Angeles, the actress hit the red carpet in yet another retro-inspired look for the premiere of “Barbie.”

Robbie was among the best-dressed stars as she arrived in a glittering black strapless dress, which was inspired by the original 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie outfit. She also carried a pink chiffon scarf, just as the vintage doll did, and she wore a similar choker necklace with black gloves.

The look was custom made by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry, while her jewelry was from Lorraine Schwartz.

As for Robbie’s shoes, she wore custom Manolo Blahnik Jada mules. The slip-on, peep-toe style sandals were made in black patent leather.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Buckner for Variety

Another best-dressed celebrity on the red carpet was singer Dua Lipa. She wore a silver mesh dress from Bottega Veneta with metallic silver pointed-toe pumps. Lipa stars in the highly-anticipated film as a mermaid Barbie, and recently released the song “Dance the Night” for the “Barbie” soundtrack.

Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Buckner for Variety

Robbie’s co-star Issa Rae also turned heads at the premiere, wearing a velvet, hot pink Marc Bouwer dress. The ensemble featured a turtleneck, keyhole cutout and bow at the neckline. She accessorized with pink sapphire and diamond earrings from Chopard.

In the film, Rae plays Barbieland’s Madame President character.

Issa Rae at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Buckner for Variety

As for men’s fashion at the “Barbie” premiere, Simu Liu, who plays a variation of the Ken doll in the movie, stole the show in a powder blue Versace suit. The look included a matching harness-style vest, which the actor wore over a white button-down shirt. Liu accessorized with David Yurman jewelry, including a pair of pink dog-tag charms.

Simu Liu at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Buckner for Variety

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
