Ben Affleck Revamps Work-Casual in Nike Sneakers and Classic Denim

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Viola Davis at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ben Affleck took his versatile off-duty style to work this week, elevated by a pop of tonal color.

On Saturday, Affleck was spotted leaving his office, wearing a gray crewneck T-shirt. The “Air” star’s casual piece was paired with a set of slim-fitting blue denim jeans, cementing his look as decidedly casual. However, its classic nature was also emphasized by the pants, which are a longtime classic menswear staple. New styles are frequently released year-round in a range of hues, fits and washes from numerous brands, including Ksubi, Todd Snyder, Mott & Bow and Frame.

Ben Affleck, Nike, sneakers, lace up sneakers, mens sneakers, flat sneakers, blue sneakers, green sneakers, mens shoes, jeans, blue jeans, T shirt, gray T shirt
Ben Affleck leaves his office on July 22, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Affleck laced into a pair of Nike sneakers to complete his outfit. The Oscar-winning director’s round-toed set featured golden brown gum rubber soles, complete with smooth paneled uppers in hues of light and dark blue, pale beige and olive green. The set was punctuated with brown laces and graphically topped by large white Swoosh logos on each side, providing a retro burst of tonal color to finish Affleck’s outfit.

Despite their nonchalant pairing, Affleck’s Nike sneakers were also decidedly on-trend. According to data analysis platform Trendalytics, the athletic giant was the top-searched sneaker brand for men in July. Additionally, a report from the platform shared that “men’s sneakers” was searched 127,735 times on average each week, marking the casual style as a popular commodity on the menswear market.

Ben Affleck, Nike, sneakers, lace up sneakers, mens sneakers, flat sneakers, blue sneakers, green sneakers, mens shoes, jeans, blue jeans, T shirt, gray T shirt
A closer look at Affleck’s Nike sneakers.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Sneakers like Affleck’s are also trending due to a revisitation of color and patterns in menswear that has massively grown in the 2020’s. Classic lace-up styles in leather or suede are often revamped with patchwork uppers, mixed materials and a wide range of colors to create a unique shoe statement. Pairs can also be seen on the market currently, with new styles released this summer from labels including Puma, Merrell, New Balance and Vans.

Ben Affleck, Nike, sneakers, lace up sneakers, mens sneakers, flat sneakers, blue sneakers, green sneakers, mens shoes, jeans, blue jeans, T shirt, gray T shirt
Ben Affleck leaves his office on July 22, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear and clothing that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire frequently includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in lace-up combat and chukka boots he wears while off-duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar tonal and neutral colors, often hailing from Nike — though his selections also feature styles by Kenneth Cole and Bally.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

