Bella Thorne Goes Classic in White Tee, Dark Denim & Gold Knee-High Boots for Fluid Launch

bella thorne, casamigos, fluid event, white tshirt, denim, knee high boots, la
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, attends the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, and Bella Thorne attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, Carly Steel, Fluid Co-Founder, and Ramona Agruma attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, and Ramona Agruma attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Bella Thorne added her own twist to a classic look.

The actress attended the launch of Rebel Wilson and Carly Steel’s new dating app, Fluid, with a mixology and dinner in Los Angeles hosted by Casamigos on Thursday night. Guests took an interactive quiz to find their perfect cocktail match before crafting their own cocktails.

bella thorne, casamigos, fluid event, white tshirt, denim, knee high boots, la
Thorne attends the launch of Wilson and Steel’s new dating app, Fluid, on June 15 in Los Angeles.STEFANIE KEENAN

Thorne wore a white t-shirt with black and brown button detailing along the shoulders to the event. She paired her top with medium wash high-waisted skinny jeans with distressing in the knees.

Throne added a brown belt as well as several stacked bracelets and simple earrings to the outfit. She added more interest to the look with her footwear, which was knee-high boots. The boots were made of a shiny gold material with a geometric texture that skimmed just below Thorne’s knees.

bella thorne, casamigos, fluid event, white tshirt, denim, knee high boots, la
Thorne posed with Wilson the launch of Wilson and Steel’s new dating app, Fluid, on June 15 in Los Angeles.STEFANIE KEENAN

When it comes to her footwear style, the Disney Channel alum favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

