Read Next: JD Sports Remains Optimistic Despite Admitting to Softening Business in North America
Bella Thorne Is a Blue Dream in Bottega Veneta Dress & Proenza Schouler Slide Sandals at Taormina Film Festival

Bella Thorne attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 27, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne was amongst the stars that attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy today.

For the occasion, she slipped on a ruched one-shoulder blue dress from Bottega Veneta. The dress crafted from fluid viscose jersey featured an eye-catching detail; an array of gleaming sculptural hardware, accentuating the one-shoulder neckline.

Bella Thorne attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 27, 2023, in Taormina, Italy.Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Thorne brought the gold hues down to her feet in Proenza Schouler Square Metallic Buckle Slide Sandals designed with lambskin leather atop a 3.5-inch stiletto heel. The open square toe, four buckle strap upper and slide style only add more sophistication to the Italian-made pair. The actress added a charm ankle bracelet to her sandals for extra glamour.

Bella Thorne attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 27, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Bella Thorne exhibits a distinct footwear style, often opting for pointed-toe pumps and sandals from renowned brands like Aquazzura, Versace, and Saint Laurent during red-carpet appearances. During her off-duty moments, she embraces the trend of chunky sneakers and boots, favoring designs by DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada.

The 69th edition of the prestigious Taormina Film Festival, held in Taormina since 1955, presents an extensive lineup of captivating films, premieres, masterclasses and tributes. With over 60 films from various countries, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable cinematic experience across multiple theaters.

Bella Thorne’s Best Street Style Looks
