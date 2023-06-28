Bella Thorne Gets Casual in ‘Mom’ Jeans and Canvas Sneakers at Taormina Film Festival

Bella Thorne attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival yesterday held in Taormina, Italy.

The event that evening was curated by Thorne and featured short films by young directors and influential figures including Bella Thorne, Nina Dobrev, Khaby Lame, Jacqueline Fernandez, Adriana Lima and more.

For the occasion, the “Shake It Up” star was clad in a simple and casual ensemble comprised of a slightly oversized black, white and red graphic tee featuring imagery from the iconic film “The Godfather.”

Bella Thorne attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 27, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Getty Images

The tee was neatly tucked into high-waisted light-wash denim featuring shallow pockets and button closures. Both her top and bottom are easily accessible given the fact that each item is a closet staple for many.

Beyond her clothes, Thorne sported a plethora of jewelry including lengthy gold and pearl dangling earrings, a diamond-encrusted bracelet, and a myriad of rings encrusted with colorful gemstones.

On the footwear front, Thorne laced up black and white sneakers. The style was crafted out of durable canvas uppers and featured white capped toes, sleek white lace-up closures, contrasting white stitching and thick rubber soles, also in white. The pair offered Thorne’s look a classic and comfortable, all-American touch.

A closer look at Bella Thorne’s shoes. Getty Images

When it comes to her footwear style, the Disney Channel alum favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Bella Thorne attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 27, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Getty Images

