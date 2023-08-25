Becky G Performs on ‘Today’ Show in White Sneakers and Lace Dion Lee Set

Becky G brought white-hot style to the Citi Concert Series stage while on the “Today” show this morning. She performed a few of her hit singles including “Mamiii” and “Shower.” She also made the debut announcement that she will be releasing her new album, “Esquinas,” very soon.

The “Mayores” singer slipped into a pair of white sneakers for the performance. The high-top shoes featured a sleek silhouette with a leather upper and a lace-up closure. The sneakers supported the singer with a rubber sole.

Becky G is seen performing at the Citi Concert Series for the ‘Today’ show on Aug. 25, 2023 in New York City. GC Images

Becky G paired the sneakers with a white sheer Dion Lee lace corset top and matching high-waisted pants. She layered the set with a white button-down shirt dress.

The singer accessorized the look with a silver-toned bracelet, a twisted pair of hoops and a set of sparkling rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved hair-down style with a mini ponytail on each side of her head. Her two face-framing pieces brought attention to her minimal makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. The glowing look was created by hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Angie Mar.

Becky G was dressed by Morgan Pinney who can also be credited for the hot pink rhinestone cowboy hat and Nike sneakers she wore for weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this past April. The stylist also creates looks for Renee Rapp and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

The singer will be going on her first-ever headlining tour this fall starting on Sept. 14 in Boston and finishing it up on Oct. 14 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The singer is known for bringing a glamorous pair of footwear to any occasion. She tends to gravitate towards platform heels from designer labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she likes to embrace her tomboy side with a pair of sneakers by Nike and Adidas.