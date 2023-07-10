The Highest Heels at the ‘Barbie’ World Premiere: Margot Robbie’s Classic Mules, Ava Max’s 7-Inch Valentino Heels and More

“Barbie” is fast approaching and celebrities took notice, bringing sleek heels to new heights at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles.

The namesake doll has been on everyone’s mood boards leading into the 2020s Barbiecore trend but is especially poignant as the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling approaches its July 21 release.

Proof further emerged from the sky-high shoes that guests from Gal Gadot to Kiersey Clemons wore to the movie’s premiere, likely in the spirit of Barbie herself — who can often be seen in sharp pumps, sandals or mules for an array of occasions, from dressing up at home to skyrocketing to the moon. Thin stilettos totaling 4 inches and higher were seen across numerous mules and pumps, as well as towering block heels and platforms for a more balanced base.

Below, discover the sleekest, tallest heels from the “Barbie” world premiere’s pink carpet.

Margot Robbie

Robbie, of course, led the high-heeled charge on the pink carpet as Barbie herself — dressed to the nines in a custom black Schiaparelli dress, directly inspired by the 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie’s same outfit. Stylist Andrew Mukamal completed her look with diamond Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a sleek pair of black Manolo Blahnik mules, finished by thin stiletto heels.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey Clemons stood tall at the “Barbie” premiere in a crystal-lined black crop top and matching strawberry-shaped black and hot pink skirt. The “Flash” actress’ outfit gained a sky-high boost from smooth black leather platform pumps by Andrea Wazen, complete with crystal trim, matching Mary Jane straps and dynamic 6.5-inch stiletto heels.

Kiersey Clemons attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ava Max

Ava Max — whose song “Choose Your Fighter” appears on the “Barbie” soundtrack — made a slick arrival in a frosty blue crop top and column skirt, each covered in glistening crystals. Aside from matching light blue gloves and bejeweled sunglasses, the singer’s outfit was complete with towering pink Valentino platform pumps with thick soles and 7-inch block heels.

Ava Max at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj — a “Barbie” herself, as it’s been part of her nickname repertoire for years, which was furthered upon joining the “Barbie” soundtrack on “Barbie World” with Ice Spice — arrived in a ribbed lavender crop top and coordinating draped skirt, cinched with a thin black leather belt. Black chain-link-strapped sandals with soaring stiletto heels finished her outfit with a dynamic base.

Nicki Minaj at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot took to the pink carpet in modern fashion, dressed by stylist Karla Welch in a striped leather J.W. Anderson dress, cream Aupen handbag and gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The “Wonder Woman” star’s look, however, gained a slick finish from towering Femme LA mules with clear PVC straps and thin pink stiletto heels.

Gal Gadot attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.