Greta Gerwig Pops in Pink Valentino Rockstud Pumps and More Celebrities Get Colorful for ‘Barbie’ Global Premiere in Los Angeles

Celebrities are starting to arrive at the “Barbie” movie global premiere on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

One of the first stars to walk the pink carpet in style is actor and model Karrueche Tran, who passed on the commanding pink of the event and stood out in a two-piece yellow gown with a glossy finish.

Karrueche Tran attends the Global premiere of “Barbie” in L.A.

She topped off her look with a pair of pointy pumps in a daring shade of orange and layered several large bracelets in bright orange white and yellow in both arms.

Greta Gerwig, the movie’s director, stayed true to the color of the night with a full Valentino look in fuchsia. The outfit featured an oversized blazer with padded shoulders and a floor-gracing skirt that allowed for a peek of her footwear.

Greta Gerwig attends the Global premiere of “Barbie” in L.A.

Gerwig finished her look with a pair of Rockstud pointy pumps in a darker shade of pink that featured Valentino’s signature studs on the upper. She finished the look with a mini bag in the same color and with the brand’s “V” on the clasp.

Sofia Sanchez wore a flowery mini dress by Doloris Petunia with a Micamay pink beaded necklace, and a pair of chunky white platform sneakers.

Sofia Sanchez attends the “Barbie” premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, in L.A.

Even the iconic Progressive insurance commercial star Stephanie Courtney, who portrays Flo, didn’t want to miss the occasion and stayed loyal to the outfit she wears on TV.

Stephanie Courtney, a.k.a ‘Flo from Progressive’ at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.