Greta Gerwig Pops in Pink Valentino Rockstud Pumps and More Celebrities Get Colorful for 'Barbie' Global Premiere in Los Angeles

Greta Gerwig at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrities are starting to arrive at the “Barbie” movie global premiere on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. 

One of the first stars to walk the pink carpet in style is actor and model Karrueche Tran, who passed on the commanding pink of the event and stood out in a two-piece yellow gown with a glossy finish.

Karrueche Tran attends the Global premiere of Barbie movie, los angeles, yellow dress, celebrities, pink carpet
Karrueche Tran attends the Global premiere of “Barbie” in L.A.

She topped off her look with a pair of pointy pumps in a daring shade of orange and layered several large bracelets in bright orange white and yellow in both arms.

Greta Gerwig, the movie’s director, stayed true to the color of the night with a full Valentino look in fuchsia. The outfit featured an oversized blazer with padded shoulders and a floor-gracing skirt that allowed for a peek of her footwear.

Greta Gerwig attends the Global premiere of “Barbie” in L.A.

Gerwig finished her look with a pair of Rockstud pointy pumps in a darker shade of pink that featured Valentino’s signature studs on the upper. She finished the look with a mini bag in the same color and with the brand’s “V” on the clasp.

Sofia Sanchez wore a flowery mini dress by Doloris Petunia with a Micamay pink beaded necklace, and a pair of chunky white platform sneakers.

attends the Global premiere of Barbie movie, los angeles, celebrities, pink carpet, sofia sanchez
Sofia Sanchez attends the “Barbie” premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, in L.A.

Even the iconic Progressive insurance commercial star Stephanie Courtney, who portrays Flo, didn’t want to miss the occasion and stayed loyal to the outfit she wears on TV.  

Stephanie Courtney, a.k.a ‘Flo from Progressive’ at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Stephanie Courtney, a.k.a ‘Flo from Progressive’ at the premiere of “Barbie” held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Buckner for Variety

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery85 Images
