×
Read Next: ‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Barbiecore Looks Are Trending on the ‘Barbie’ Movie World Premiere Pink Carpet in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Kelli Erdmann attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,,)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery85 Images
Share

Celebrities, influencers, and fashion-lovers gathered on the pink carpet on Sunday to celebrate the “Barbie” movie’s much anticipated global premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. 

Although many stars went with full pink Barbie doll-inspired looks, these are some of the outfits that took the Barbiecore trend to new heights.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Hannah Godwin attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Hannah Godwin attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images,,

Former “Bachelor” alum Hannah Godwin channeled the look with a minidress by L.A.-based fashion house Nana Jacqueline. The style featured large white lapels, two sparkly bottons on the front and puffy short sleeves.

She accessorized the look with a bubblegum pink clutch and elevated it with a pair of white platform sandals with ankle straps. True to the Barbiecore handbook, she styled her hair in a high ponytail like the doll’s iconic ‘do.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sarah-Jade Bleau attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Sarah-Jade Bleau attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images,,

Like a real life ballerina Barbie, dancer Sarah Jade Bleu picked a tutu-like mini dress and accompanied her look with a doll wearing the same outfit. She shared all the details of her outfit in a TikTok video where she shows closeups of her strapless dress with a locked heart design on the front and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Kelli Erdmann attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,,)
Kelli Erdmann attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Dancer, choreographer and influencer Kelli Erdmann went for an athletic-meets-disco look that featured a bodycon fuchsia ankle-long dress with a shiny finish and funky platform sandals in pink, yellow and blue.

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery85 Images
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Barbiecore Looks Are Trending at 'Barbie' World Premiere Red Carpet
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad