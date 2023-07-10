Barbiecore Looks Are Trending on the ‘Barbie’ Movie World Premiere Pink Carpet in Los Angeles

Celebrities, influencers, and fashion-lovers gathered on the pink carpet on Sunday to celebrate the “Barbie” movie’s much anticipated global premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A.

Although many stars went with full pink Barbie doll-inspired looks, these are some of the outfits that took the Barbiecore trend to new heights.

Hannah Godwin attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images,,

Former “Bachelor” alum Hannah Godwin channeled the look with a minidress by L.A.-based fashion house Nana Jacqueline. The style featured large white lapels, two sparkly bottons on the front and puffy short sleeves.

She accessorized the look with a bubblegum pink clutch and elevated it with a pair of white platform sandals with ankle straps. True to the Barbiecore handbook, she styled her hair in a high ponytail like the doll’s iconic ‘do.

Sarah-Jade Bleau attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images,,

Like a real life ballerina Barbie, dancer Sarah Jade Bleu picked a tutu-like mini dress and accompanied her look with a doll wearing the same outfit. She shared all the details of her outfit in a TikTok video where she shows closeups of her strapless dress with a locked heart design on the front and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kelli Erdmann attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Dancer, choreographer and influencer Kelli Erdmann went for an athletic-meets-disco look that featured a bodycon fuchsia ankle-long dress with a shiny finish and funky platform sandals in pink, yellow and blue.

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.