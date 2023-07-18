Ayesha Curry Shines in Alberta Ferretti Minidress & Rene Caovilla’s Snake Sandals for Sweet July Skin Launch Party

Ayesha Curry made a dynamic statement at the launch for her new skincare brand, Sweet July Skin. The line, which features a cleanser, toner and face oil, is now live on her brand Sweet July’s website.

While attending her newest project’s launch party at the Pineapple Club in New York City, Curry posed in a sweeping minidress from Alberta Ferretti’s Resort 2024 collection. Styled by Jason Bolden, Curry’s attire featured a one-shouldered bodice with draped printed fabric in hues of orange and black. The piece’s bodycon fit and asymmetric draping created a cutout effect within its silhouette, which was complete with a draped side train.

Ayesha Curry hosts the Sweet July Skin launch party at Pineapple Club in New York City. Bre Johnson for Sweet July Skin

Curry’s attire was also complemented with sparkling diamond stud earrings and a bracelet, creating a bejeweled effect that allowed her dress’ colors and textures to take center stage.

Ayesha Curry hosts the Sweet July Skin launch party at Pineapple Club in New York City. Bre Johnson for Sweet July Skin

When it came to footwear, Bolden finished Curry’s attire with a set of glitzy Rene Caovilla sandals. Her $1,660 Margot style featured matte black uppers with thin soles and 4-inch stiletto heels. For a burst of glamour, the pair was complete with leather bands coated in gold crystals, which formed winding ankle straps and asymmetric toe straps with serpent head-shaped tips. The set brought a bold finish to Curry’s outfit, bringing her attire a dose of formal sparkle for the occasion.

Rene Caovilla’s Margot sandals. Courtesy of Rene Caovilla

Curry’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top and chunky sneakers from casual brands, including Vans and Asics. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents like allover crystals and eyelets, hailing from labels including Miu Miu.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related: