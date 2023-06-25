Ayesha Curry Laces into Chunky Asics Sneakers to Golf with Husband Stephen Curry and Their Kids

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ayesha Curry brought sporty style to a family day of golfing in the sun.

On Saturday, Curry posed with husband Stephen and their children Riley, Ryan and Canon while golfing outdoors, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, Curry wore a black ribbed tank top tucked into a set of black Alo Yoga bike shorts. The casual set was whimsically complemented with a black bucket hat. Stephen, meanwhile, brought a pop of color to the family outing in a bright pink long-sleeved top, white hat and black shorts, paired with white lace-up sneakers with black and neon orange paneling.

When it came to footwear, Curry laced into a pair of chunky Asics sneakers to finish her outfit. The star’s Gel-Kayano 14 style featured paneled white mesh and metallic silver leather uppers, complemented by white laces. Her 2000’s-era set was finished with thick white textured rubber outsoles for added traction and balance, with additional comfort provided by cushioned midsoles. Though Curry’s “Halo” colorway is currently sold out, other styles can be found on Asics’ website.

However, this wasn’t Curry’s only bold shoe moment this month. Earlier in June, the “Full Plate” author posed on Instagram in a warm brown suit, complemented by dark brown leather slip-on mules from Bottega Veneta.

Curry’s shoe wardrobe often veers towards the sleek, including pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral tones. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in low-top and chunky sneakers from casual brands, including Vans and Asics. Her red carpet ensembles typically feature stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals embellished with accents like allover crystals and eyelets, hailing from labels including Miu Miu.

