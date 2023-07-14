Ayesha Curry Promotes New Skincare Line in Ruched Minidress & Clear Strappy Sandals

Ayesha Curry took a moment to promote her new skincare line, Sweet July Skin, on Instagram yesterday. She posted a set of photos holding the brand’s Pava tone accompanied by a caption that read, “@sweetjulyskin Day ONE. Feeling grateful.” The new collection is inspired by Curry’s Jamaican roots with superfood ingredients like guava, papaya and lychee seeds. The line can now be purchased online on the brand’s website.

The “Family Food Fight” host posed in a tan ruched minidress that featured a tied string which fastened the one shoulder strap and a sparkling embellishment.

Curry solely accessorized with a pair of bulky huggies. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun decorated by a white floral hair piece.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of clear sandals.The heels featured a strappy design around the ankle and a rounded toe decorated by a clear ankle strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a clear stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

We last saw Curry when she took to Instagram last month while spending the day with her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, and their children golfing. She spent the day in the sun in a pair of black bike shorts and chunky Asics sneakers.

For red carpet events, the “Full Plate” author often gravitates towards stiletto-heeled pumps and strappy sandals like the ones she paired this look with. When off-duty, she tends to slip into low-top sneakers in chunky styles. Curry’s shoe closet is filled with sleek styles hailing from top labels like Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy choo.