Austin Butler Poses in Leather Boots for YSL Beauty’s New ‘Myself’ Fragrance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Austin Butler embodied effortless edge for YSL Beauty’s latest fragrance campaign.

The “Elvis” star — who’s just been announced as the global ambassador for the high fashion brand’s new men’s scent, Myself — posed for Gray Sorrenti’s lens in its accompanying imagery. The occasion found Butler wearing a sharp set of black leather boots, complete with smooth paneled uppers and short Cuban heels.

Austin Butler stars in YSL Beauty’s Myself fragrance campaign. Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

“I was honored to be asked to join the YSL Beauty family,” Butler said in a statement. “Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew M. Saint Laurent. He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion.”

Austin Butler stars in YSL Beauty’s Myself fragrance campaign. Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Butler’s attire for the aforementioned campaign followed a similarly slick route: a pair of black leather pants and a chic double-breasted blazer, layered atop a thin white T-shirt for a nonchalant flair. Sorrenti’s additional photos of the actor also found him in a gauzy black blouse and crisp slacks — instantly reminiscent of the styles seen in creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s men’s runway shows over the years — as well as a leather trucker-style jacket atop a black T-shirt.

Austin Butler stars in YSL Beauty’s Myself fragrance campaign. Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of YSL Beauty

The fragrance itself — the brand’s first new men’s scent since 2017 — features notes of bergamot, orange blossom and musk. Cast in a “YSL”-branded black glass bottle, the scent was made to embody the importance of individuality, confidence and self-expression — which are also values Butler himself emphasizes.

“It’s about being yourself — being authentic to who you really are,” Butler said in an accompanying clip on YSL Beauty’s Instagram.

YSL Beauty’s Myself Eau de Perfume currently retails from $89 to $148, and is now live on the on the brand’s website.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.