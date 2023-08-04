×
Ashley Tisdale Goes Western in Python Lucchese Cowboy Boots at Taylor Swift Pre-Concert Party With More Celebrities

celebrities in cowboy boots, SoFi and PEOPLE host Ashley Tisdale at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift, MTV, MTV VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, Alexander McQueen, platform sandals, sandals, silver sandals, glitter sandals, cutout sandals, block-heel sandals, buckled sandals, Moschino, dress, navy dress, minidress, star dress, afterparty
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
SoFi and People’s Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Thursday in Culver City brought out all of the celebrities, including Ashley Tisdale.

The Disney alum tapped into the ever-evolving western trend with a pair of cowboy boots from Lucchese. The Dale Exotic is a fashion proclamation. This footwear harmonizes sought-after Python with velvety Ranch Hand leather, yielding a blend of nostalgic charm and contemporary allure.

cowboy boots, CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: SoFi and PEOPLE host Ashley Tisdale at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
SoFi and People host Ashley Tisdale at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Aug. 3, 2023 in Culver City, Calif.Getty Images for SoFi

The 9-inch quarters deviate slightly from traditional cowgirl boot styles, coupled with a 2-inch heel that imparts subtle elevation. A nod to Western symbols, the New Leaf stitch pattern adorns the shoes. Meticulously crafted in Texas, each pair of boots is a testament to artisanal excellence.

Tisdale added a bohemian flair to her outfit by wearing a denim look. She chose a white tee with the word “Taylor” embroidered in different colors, and an oversized denim jacket draped over her shoulders. She also wore denim shorts with a frayed hemline to match.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: SoFi and PEOPLE host Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale and Jenna Dewan at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
(L-R): SoFi and People host Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale and Jenna Dewan at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Aug. 3, 2023 in Culver City, California.Getty Images for SoFi

The white tee and denim jacket gave her outfit a casual feel, while the embroidered lettering and frayed hemline added a touch of edge. The overall look was stylish and comfortable, perfect for a laid-back event.

Her tresses were styled in loose waves as her curtain bangs shaped her face. For this reason, she went for a more natural makeup look. 

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: SoFi and PEOPLE host Ashley Tisdale at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
Detail of Ashley Tisdale’s boots at the SoFi Stadium and People magazine Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Aug. 3, 2023 in Culver City, California.Getty Images for SoFi
The Dale Exotic from Lucchese, cowboy boots, cowgirl shoes, heels, python, snakeskin, western trends
The Dale Exotic from Lucchese.Lucchese

Initially favoring youthful and casual choices, Tisdale’s shoe style eventually gravitated towards more polished options like pointed-toe heels, sleek ankle boots, and statement pumps.

Her shoe collection has evolved to include a mix of classic designs and trendy pieces, allowing her to adapt her footwear to various occasions effortlessly. From strutting down the streets to gracing the red carpet, Ashley’s shoe choices consistently add an extra layer of sophistication and flair to her evolving style.

Tisdale’s fashion journey evolves from Disney charm to mature, edgy elegance. Bold patterns, leather, and red carpet sophistication showcase her dynamic, trendsetting fashion persona.

