Ashley Tisdale Does Black & White Chic in Square-Toe Leather Pumps for Babylist VIP event

Ashley Tisdale had a black-and-white moment as she attended a Babylist’s VIP event at their flagship showroom on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The former Disney Channel star slipped into a pair of black Khaite pumps for the exclusive occasion.

The leather heels featured a twisted slingback strap and gathered detailing along the vamp which continued into the elongated square-toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Ashley Tisdale attends the Babylist Flagship Showroom VIP event on Aug. 17, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Getty Images for Babylist

Tisdale paired the designer heels with a white high-neck top and layered it with a black leather jacket that featured a belt along the hemline and a diagonal silver zipper just below the collar. She added a pair of white high-waisted trousers.

The actress accessorized with a diamond necklace, a pendant necklace and an assortment of sparkling silver-toned rings. She completed the look with a black leather shoulder bag with a woven box silhouette and a gold-linked chain.

Earlier this month, Tisdale attended SoFi and People’s Taylor Swift pre-concert party alongside other stars like Vanessa Lachey, Jenna Dewan and Allison Holker. She attended the festivities in a denim jacket and a pair of Lucchese python cowboy boots. Tisdale is one of many stars like Hilary Duff and Gayle King that have been spotted at the Eras Tour this summer.

The Frenshe founder gravitates towards polished and sophisticated footwear for any occasion. For formal occasions, she tends to slip into a pair of pointed-toe heels and ankle boots from top labels like Celine and Christian Dior. When off-duty, she goes for sleek sneakers and loafers from brands like Adidas, Miu Miu and Proenza Schouler.