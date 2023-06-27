Ashley Park Commands Attention in Yellow High-Low Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Joy Ride’ Premiere

Ashley Park made a bright statement on the red carpet. The “Emily in Paris” actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Joy Ride” on Monday night. Park stars in the film, which is out on July 5.

Park wore a sunny yellow dress with a high-low hemline. The dress also featured a structured bodice with a halter neckline. The skirt was comprised of layered tulle in different shades of yellow.

Park attends the ‘Joy Ride’ L.A. Premiere on June 26 in Los Angeles. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Lionsgate

The actress added hoop earrings, stacked bracelets and several rings to accessorize the red carpet look.

The “Beef” actress added serious height to her frame with sky-high platform heels. She wore strappy sandals with a thick platform base and a block heel that reached at least 6 inches in total. The shoes were covered in a shiny gold material and featured a peep-toe opening and a thin ankle strap for extra support.

Park attends the ‘Joy Ride’ L.A. Premiere on June 26 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. She tends to reach for platform heels often; she wore a patent leather pair styled with a purple jumpsuit in March to a Sulwhasoo launch event.

Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Just this week, she teamed up with Skechers on a new campaign.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

